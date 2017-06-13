311 SHARES Share Tweet

JUSTICE LEAGUE Reshoot Set Photos Revealed

Justice League reshoots kicked off officially earlier this month and now we have our first photos from the set. Minor spoilers may follow.

Batman Notes snapped some photos at the Cardington Sheds in Bedfordshire, England where filming will be taking place. In the photos you can see older cars, a bus, a green bus (possibly being used for special effects), and most importantly, an old German airplane.

Most of the images show retro vehicles and a few busses. In several photos, a large hangar-type building can be seen with a logo imprinted on its side.

The cross-shaped logo seen is known as the Knights Templar symbol. The image itself has been used throughout history, but it shares a close connection with 1900s Germany as the country used the logo on its planes during the war. DCEU fans should make a connection between that timeframe and Wonder Woman as the film took place during World War I.

Synopsis

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder/Joss Whedon, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes: Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Ciarán Hinds (Steppenwolf), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Diane Lane (Martha Kent), Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth), J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon), Amber Heard (Mera), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West), and Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor).

Justice League is set to release in theaters on November 17, 2017.

