Get ready to add more value to your Xbox One. During their press conference, Microsoft revealed that it will be expanding its backward compatibility program by adding support for the original Xbox system.

With already nearly 400 compatible Xbox 360 games, adding original Xbox titles is a neat little feature to have even if you don’t use it. No mention on which titles we can expect to be compatible, a full list will be available later this year. Only one title was announced, Crimson Skies: High Road To Revenge.

Don’t have the disc of the game you want to play? In an interview with IGN, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer said, “We can support the discs, which was actually a technically achievement for the team. I didn’t think we were going to get there,” Spencer told IGN. “But I also know a lot of people can’t find those discs anymore, so we will definitely make sure they are available digitally for people.”

Either way, it’s a huge step for Microsoft in the right direction, something Sony really needs to focus on bringing back.