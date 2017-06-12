BJ Blazkowicz is back in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Revealed at Bethesda Softworks’ E3 2017 press conference get ready for a hell of a lot more action in this sequel to 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order.

You won’t have to wait longer either as Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is set for a release later this year on October 27th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

An exhilarating adventure brought to life by the industry-leading id Tech 6, Wolfenstein II sends players to Nazi-controlled America on a mission to recruit the boldest resistance leaders left. Fight the Nazis in iconic locations such as small-town Roswell, New Mexico, the flooded streets of New Orleans, and a post-nuclear Manhattan. Equip an arsenal of badass guns, and unleash new abilities to blast your way through legions of advanced Nazi soldiers, cyborgs, and über soldiers in this definitive first-person shooter.

America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.