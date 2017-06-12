450 SHARES Share Tweet

Friday, October 13th is ready to add a little horror to your day with the release of The Evil Within 2. Revealed during the Bethesda Softworks’ E3 2017 press conference, we get a look at the upcoming survival horror game from Shinji Mikami.

While the first game had some issues, we can imagine from this trailer that the true horror may just have begun.

You are Detective Sebastian Castellanos and at your lowest point. But when given a chance to save your daughter, you must enter a world filled with nightmares and discover the dark origins of a once-idyllic town to bring her back. Horrifying threats emerge from every corner as the world twists and warps around you. Will you face adversity head on with weapons and traps, or sneak through the shadows to survive? This is your one chance at redemption, and the only way out is in.

The Evil Within 2 releases worldwide Friday the 13th, October 2017 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The only way out is in. Find out more about The Evil Within 2 on Bethesda.net: https://beth.games/2rKeDwz.