While Shadow of the Colossus received an HD upgrade in 2011 on the PlayStation 3, it seems that wasn’t enough. Revealed at during the Sony Press Conference the game will be getting a PlayStation 4 Remake and is set to release in 2018.

While the game was visually impressive when it released on the PlayStation 2, it looks breathtaking on the PlayStation 4 and we can’t wait to take on the 16 massive colossi once again.