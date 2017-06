200 SHARES Share Tweet

Code Vein is the upcoming Action RPG being developed by Bandai Namco’s God Eater Team.

Revealed last month, Code Vein is a third-person action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. A new trailer was shown during the Xbox E3 Conference which reveals that the game will be heading to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2018.

It definitely has my attention and something I look forward to seeing at E3.