Hail to the King as “Ash vs Evil Dead”: Season 2

Slices its Way to Blu-rayTM and DVD August 22 from Lionsgate

SANTA MONICA, CA (June 12, 2017) – Evil just can’t catch a break as the hilarious, critically acclaimed horror series Ash vs Evil Dead: Season 2 arrives on Blu-ray (plus Digital HD) and DVD August 22 from Lionsgate. Locked and loaded with the same twisted humor and gory kill scenes groovy fans of the franchise are used to, Ash vs Evil Dead: Season 2 continues the chainsaw-slicing, shotgun-blasting fun from the first season. Ash vs Evil Dead: Season 2 stars Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead franchise), Lucy Lawless (TV’s Spartacus: War of the Damned), Ray Santiago (In Time), and Dana DeLorenzo (A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas), as well as this season’s introduction of Lee Majors (TV’s The Six Million Dollar Man) as Ash’s father.

This season roars back into action with Ash leaving his beloved Jacksonville and returning to his home town of Elk Grove. There, he confronts Ruby, only to find that she too is now a victim of evil and in need of Ash’s help. The former enemies have to form an uneasy alliance to give them a chance of success as Elk Grove soon becomes the nucleus of evil.

The home entertainment release of Ash vs Evil Dead: Season 2 includes audio commentaries, eight behind-the-scenes featurettes, and a “Fatality Mash-Up.” Ash vs Evil Dead: Season 2 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD for the suggested retail price of $43.99 and $34.98, respectively.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

� Audio Commentaries

� Season 2 First look

� “Inside the World of Ash vs Evil Dead” Featurette

� “Up Your Ash” Featurette

� “Women Who Kick Ash” Featurette

� “Puppets Are Cute” Featurette

� “Dawn of the Spawn” Featurette

� “Bringing Henrietta Back” Featurette

� “The Delta” Featurette

� “How to Kill a Deadite” Featurette

� Fatality Mash-Up

PROGRAM INFORMATION

Year of Production: 2016

Title Copyright: � 2016 Starz Entertainment LLC

Type: TV on DVD

Rating: NR

Genre: TV, Horror

Closed-Captioned: NA

Subtitles: Spanish, French, English SDH

Feature Run Time: 288 Mins.

BD Format: 1080p High Definition 16×9 Widescreen (1.78:1)

DVD Format: 16×9 Widescreen (1.78:1)

BD Audio: English 7.1 Dolby True HD, Spanish 2.0 Dolby Surround, French 5.1 Dolby Digital

DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 2.0 Dolby Surround, French 5.1 Dolby Digital

