One of the most well-known developers in the fighting game genre is adding their personal touch to one of the most iconic Japanese anime series. Arc Systems Works (best known for the Guilty Gear and BlazBlue series) has teamed up with Bandai Namco Entertainment to release Dragon Ball Fighters Z.

Set for release in early 2018, Dragon Ball Fighters Z features 2.5D animation and has Arc Systems Works written all over it, with their iconic style of action and hardcore rock music. From what we can see from the trailer, Goku, Teen Gohan, Vegeta, Cell, Majin Buu and Frieza are announced. We also see Golden Frieza in the final moments, meaning we may see the series progress from the start of Z to Super.

Dragon Ball Fighters Z is being developed for the Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.