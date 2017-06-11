550 SHARES Share Tweet

I have to say, Nintendo threw us a bit of a curveball during their recent Nintendo Direct.

A few months ago rumors of a possible Pokémon game would be heading to the Switch, known as Pokémon Stars. This was expected to be the third game in the Sun and Moon series. Instead what we got was new on two Pokémon game ports and an ultra-powered update to Sun and Moon. Here is a quick look at all three announcements.

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

In a page right out of Capcom, Nintendo decided to add something to the front of the title to make the same sound even more exciting. Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon features an alternate storyline and new Alola Pokémon forms. You’ll notice in the trailer and the picture above that Solgaleo and Lunala have a sleek new look. It appears that somehow both legendary Pokémon somehow wear pieces of Necrozma on them as armor, I am really interested in seeing just how that plays into the game and at the end of the trailer we also see the trainer twist his Z-Ring Braclet meaning a few new Z moves might be coming.

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon will be released on November 17th.

Pokkén Tournament

Pokkén Tournament arrived on the Nintendo Wii U last year on March 18th and now it’s heading to the Nintendo Switch. Pokémon will feature all of the gameplay elements from the first game al0ng with 3v3 team battles, online ranked play, and friend-only group matches. It will also include 5 new playable Pokémon – Darkrai, Scizor, Empoleon, Croagunk and Decidueye from Pokémon Sun and Moon.

Best of all it takes advantage of the Switch’s features like local wireless multiplayer between different Switch consoles and Vs. using a single joy-con controller.

Pokkén Tournament DX will be released on September 22nd.

Pokémon Gold and Silver

Last year, Nintendo brought Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow to the Nintendo 3DS/2DS eShop to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary. Now Pokémon Gold and Silver join the lineup of downloadable Pokémon games on the Nintendo 3DS/3DS eShop.

Sure we saw the release of Pokémon SoulSilver and HeartGold on the Nintendo DS 8 years ago, but who doesn’t love playing the originals anytime and anywhere on the go on your 3DS system.

Pokémon Gold and Silver will also see a release on September 22nd.