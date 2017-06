319 SHARES Share Tweet

Today’s Kingdom Hearts Orchestra concert was quite a magical experience to say the least. Attendees were treated to a new trailer to the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts 3 at the end of the concert.

The game’s Director, Tetsuya Nomura, who appeared at the concert stated that the game would not be at E3 this year. The trailer ends letting fans know that a new world and trailer would be revealed at this year’s D23 Expo in July.