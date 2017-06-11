307 SHARES Share Tweet

JOHN WICK: Chapter 2 Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Legendary hitman John Wick is forced out of retirement again by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood path to help him, John travels to Rome, where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

Directed By: Chad Stahelski

Written By: Derek Kolstad

Starring: Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Riccardo Scamarcio (Santino D’Antonio), Ian McShane (Winston), Ruby Rose (Ares), Common (Cassian), Glaudia Gerini (Gianna D’Antonio), Lance Reddick (Charon), Laurence Fishburne (Bowery King), Tobias Segal (Earl), John Leguizamo (Aurelio), and more.

Genre: Action, Crime, & Thriller

Rating: R

Runtime: Approx. 122 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles: English & Spanish

Special Features

Deleted scenes

Retrowick: Exploring the unexpected success of John Wick

Training John Wick

Car Fu Ride-along

Chamber Check: Evolution of a fight scene

Wick’s Toolbox

Kill Count

Dog Wick Short

Audio Commentary by Keanu Reeves and Director Chad Stahelski

Theatrical Trailer

My Thoughts

I give the John Wick: Chapter 2 Blu-ray a B.

I have to admit. I didn’t see the first film prior to this one and I wasn’t invested into the character (John Wick) probably as much as someone who had seen the first one. I knew a little bit of the story before watching via the trailer. I loved the character. Who wouldn’t?!? An incredible Hitman “trying” to retire. Unfortunately for John (played by Keanu Reeves), he’s forced out of retirement yet again.

Everything John did had a process, even down to getting his suits tailored for him and shopping for weapons. I loved the fact that he (John Wick) is basically out to kill someone and he is impeccably dressed while doing so. You wouldn’t even know he was a hitman just by his outer appearance.

This blu-ray will have you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. Seeing Keanu Reeves kick some major butt in the fight scenes were amazing. There are a few familiar faces along the way such as: Laurence Fishburne (who plays Bowery King), John Leguizamo (who plays Aurelio), and Ian McShane (who plays Winston).

If you love action-packed films, this blu-ray is for you. The Special features is just an added bonus. I love seeing what goes on behind-the-scenes and what it takes to bring a film, or character to life.

Catch John Wick: Chapter 2 out on Blu-ray, DVD, 4K Ultra HD, & Digital HD June 13, 2017.