400 SHARES Share Tweet

Square Enix revealed that Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will be heading to the PlayStation 4 in early 2018. Developed by Team Ninja, this free-roaming 3 vs 3 fighting game has been in Japanese arcades since late 2015 and features various heroes and villains from the entire Final Fantasy series.

The PS4 version of the game will feature 22 characters from Final Fantasy’s Warrior of Light to Y’shtola from Final Fantasy XIV. The arcade version also saw the addition of new characters in the game including Final Fantasy Tactics protagonist Ramza Beoulve, and Final Fantasy Type-0’s Ace, making them the first characters to appear in the Dissidia series outside of the main Final Fantasy series. Final Fantasy XV’s Noctis is also expected to be revealed soon.

As someone who really enjoyed the Dissidia games on the PSP, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is something I am really looking forward to playing since it’s fast paced and looks amazing.

More news on the game is expected to be revealed at E3.