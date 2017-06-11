550 SHARES Share Tweet

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night may have been delayed until the first half of 2018 but the game looks to be well worth the wait.

After a massively successful Kickstarter campaign launched in 2015 which raised $5.5 million dollars, creator Koji Igarashi has kept backers updated with the games’ development. At last year, a playable demo of the game was E3 and it made a great impression of what’s to come if the game kept going at that pace. It was an early build that needed some fine tuning but for fans of the Castlevania series, this may be just the game we’ve been waiting for since the end of the 2D Castlevania games on the 3DS.

A new trailer released by 505 Games features a new map which takes place inside a Church. In the trailer, we see a few of Miriam’s new skills that include Spear Throw, Resist Holy, and Optimizer, along with a few new weapons. We also see our first look at Bloodless, a vampire who can control blood with her mind.

“What you see here is part of the church stage, where you will be able to play the bell tower area of the map—it’s a very nostalgic theme. The boss that awaits the player is a vampiric mistress, Bloodless, whose appearance might be altered in the future,” wrote Igarashi in the latest Kickstarter update. “In the trailer, we’ve added areas from the stages we’ve shown previously to demonstrate new visual changes to improve the gameplay experience. We will be picking up our development pace from here, but this is what our current development looks like.”

If you are heading to E3, you’ll get a chance to play the new demo which will be shorter and more difficult with improvements made compared to last year’s demo.

If you want to see more gameplay, here are 13 minutes of gameplay footage to keep you excited.