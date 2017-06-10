STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT 2 Is Full of Surprises

415 SHARES Share Tweet

EA has kicked off Star Wars Battlefront II at E3 2017 with some interesting new changes from the original Battlefront base game, some of which include new battles with characters across the whole saga during multiplayer matches. EA showcased this by pitting The Force Awakens’ Rey against The Phantom Menace’s Darth Maul in a new gameplay trailer. Players will also have to earn the ability to play as heroes in multiplayer, as EA has done away with the hero and vehicle power up medals in favor of battle points or BP. BP can be earned by taking down opposing players or by completing objectives.

Another notable addition to Battlefront II is a single-player campaign this time around. The Story Mode will focus on the empire, harking back to the original Battlefront II that had you take control of the empires 501st trooper battalion.

The story will take place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, acting as a bridge between films, also similar to the original Battlefront II.

Check out the Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Gameplay Trailer below!

Star Wars Battlefront II will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 17, 2017.