Watch the latest Cars 3 “The Limit” movie trailer!

One more dream ⚡ One last chance ⚡ One more week ⚡

CARS 3 is in U.S. theaters June 16, 2017!

Cars 3 / Film synopsis

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that he loves. Hoping to get back in the game, he turns to Cruz Ramirez, an eager young technician who has her own plans for winning. With inspiration from the Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns, No. 95 prepares to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage

Studio: Pixar Animation Studios

Genre: Animation

Rating: G

U.S. Release: June 16, 2017