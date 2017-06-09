Watch the latest Cars 3 “The Limit” movie trailer! One more dream ⚡ One last chance ⚡ One more week ⚡ CARS 3 is in U.S. theaters June 16, 2017! Cars 3/Film synopsis Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that he loves. Hoping to get back in the game, he turns to Cruz Ramirez, an eager young technician who has her own plans for winning. With inspiration from the Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns, No. 95 prepares to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage Official: https://disney.com/cars3 Youtube: https://youtube.com/disneypixar Facebook: https://facebook.com/pixarcars Instagram: https://instagram.com/pixarcars Twitter: https://twitter.com/pixarcars Tumblr: https://disneypixar.tumblr.com Hashtag: #Cars3 Studio: Pixar Animation Studios Genre: Animation Rating: G U.S. Release: June 16, 2017