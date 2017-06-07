255 SHARES Share Tweet

One of my favorite parts from DC’s recent blockbuster Wonder Woman was the time spent on Themyscira (The home of the Amazons). Both Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) and Antiope (Robin Wright) were amazing.

(Spoiler Alert)

Although Antiope dies in the film defending Princess Diana, it’s just been revealed that both Antiope and Queen Hippolyta will reprise their roles in Zach Snyder’s Justice League set to be released in November.

You may have seen The Amazons in the Justice League trailers but, this is the first time we get official confirmation.

While speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Nielsen revealed that we will get to see more of Hippolyta and Antiope as badass sisters. Wright also added that we will learn more about the Amazonian history. Sounds like we may get a flashback scene. Perhaps we’ll see something about Ares and the Olympians and how the Amazons broke free from slavery in the war that was led by Antiope and Hippolyta? Or will it be something to do with Steppenwolf and Darkseid? Only time will tell.

Justice League rumors also suggest that the Amazons, the Atlanteans, and mankind would each have a “Mother Box” in their respective homes following the defeat of Darkseid. So maybe we’ll revisit Themyscira.

Justice Leagueopens in theaters on November 17, 2017

Source: Comic Book Movie