While the critics didn’t love Suicide Squad, you can’t argue with its 745.6 million worldwide box office take.

Joel Kinnaman will be back for the film’s sequel, but director David Ayers will be busy directing the Gotham City Sirens spin off with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). As far as Kinnaman knows, Warner Bros. is working on the script and the plan is to start shooting in 2018. Kinnaman would love to work with Ayers again, but since scheduling conflicts may prevent him from doing so, Kinnaman hopes that someone who will ground the characters in a more normal situation comes in to direct.

Suicide Squad also stars Will Smith as Deadshot, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jared Leto as The Joker, Jay Hernandez as Diablo, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Killer Croc, and Cara Delevingne as Enchantress.

