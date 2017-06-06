650 SHARES Share Tweet



It’s a big year for Sonic the Hedgehog. You’ve got the release of Sonic Mania this August, Sonic Forces information to come and best of all a new Sonic statue coming from First 4 Figures.

Their latest release is a classic Sonic Diorama featuring Sonic running, along with the iconic signpost. Two editions of this statue will be available, an Exclusive version and standard edition. The biggest difference between the two is that Exclusive edition will light up, while the signpost spins which can be seen in the photo below (Green Hill Zone not included).

If you aren’t familiar with First 4 Figures, it’s a company that since 2003 has released various statues based on different video games. This includes some big names including Nintendo, Konami and Sega to name a few. I’ve been a huge fan of them since I first saw their Fierce Diety Link statue years ago and have been hooked since. You can head over to their website to look at their past releases including Samus, Kirby, Mega Man, Link and join their Facebook page to stay tuned for upcoming releases including a few anime statues.

Preorders will be open for the statue on Tuesday, June 6th at starting at 8:00AM PT on the First 4 Figures website.

F4F also uploaded a video that discusses the making of the figure and answers a few questions from the community.