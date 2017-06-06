250 SHARES Share Tweet

A week ahead of E3, Nintendo will be holding a special Nintendo Direct focusing on all things Pokémon. The presentation will begin today at 7:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. ET and only last 8 minutes.

With the release of Pokémon Sun and Moon last year. It’s expected that we will hear some news about upcoming events and challenges coming to the game. Who knows we may also hear about the rumored Pokémon Stars game. One thing I do hope Nintendo announces, a new Pokémon game coming to the Nintendo Switch…maybe a release of Pokémon Stadium 1 or 2 or even Gale of Darkness/Pokémon Colosseum via GameCube emulation.

Then again that’s something we may not hear about until the E3 Nintendo Direct.