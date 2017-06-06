600 SHARES Share Tweet

Sony has announced two new limited edition models of its slim PS4, in gold and silver respectively, with matching Dualshock 4 controllers.

In the US, the gold model will be available with a 1TB hard drive for $249.99 from June 9.

These two new variants join the original Jet Black PS4 alongside the Glacier White edition which released earlier this year.

Currently, the silver model is not scheduled for release.

In Europe, both the gold and silver models will be available, and will feature 500GB hard drives.

They’ll be released on June 28, and no pricing has been revealed.

There’s no sign of a limited edition take on the PS4 Pro right now – that might change soon, given that one in five Sony PlayStation

source: IGN