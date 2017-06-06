600 SHARES Share Tweet

Sci-fi city builder Aven Colony has officially set a release date, planning to launch on July 25.

Last year, Evan described an early version of it as “SimCity in space, but with sand worms,” which is a strong pitch.

While a beta version of Aven Colony had briefly been sold on itch.io, this will mark the actual, full launch of the game.

Aven Colony is available to pre-purchase for $30 on Steam right now.

Pre-purchasing will get you a 10% discount and access to a new sandbox map called the Cerulean Vale free.