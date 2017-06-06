313 SHARES Share Tweet

The Mega Man Legacy Collection featured the first six Mega Man games. Now, get ready to play through the rest of the series! Officially announced by Capcom, the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 is heading to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It will include Mega Man 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Bringing you the full Mega Man experience, Mega Man 9 and 10 will include all of the bonus DLC released. This includes Mega Man 9’s playable Proto Man mode and bonus Fake Man stage. Mega Man 10 will include the three special Mega Man Killer stages, as well as Bass and Proto Man as playable characters. Challenge mode will also return from the first Legacy Collection, along with a museum mode which showcases different artwork and music from each game.

My only complaint with this collection is the lack of one game that would have fit in perfectly with this collection. That game being Mega Man and Bass. While it never was released on the Super Nintendo in North America, the game was eventually released on the Gameboy Advance.

The Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 will be released on August 8th. It will be available both digitally and physically for $19.99.

The game will also be playable at this years E3.