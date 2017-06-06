400 SHARES Share Tweet

Reshoots for Justice League are underway in London, and they are expected to be significant. The major “re-shoots” story originally broke on Splash Report. The site was bashed by fanboys in denial, who questioned the authenticity of the story. Fast forward a few weeks later and it turns out that the story was one hundred percent accurate.

Now, Batman on Film reports that the reshoots are more than just the standard and the extra scenes are so in depth that the filming could extend all the way into August. It’s not uncommon for large budget reshoots to take time, but they’ll be cutting it close to the film’s November release date.

As was reported, due to a family tragedy, Zack Snyder pulled back from his directing position and Joss Whedon was hired to write and direct brand new scenes for the ensemble film. Whedon is loved by fans for his previous superhero ensemble pieces like The Avengers and is in talks to direct a Batgirl film for the Extended DC Universe.

Henry Cavill posted a picture on Instagram while wearing his Superman costume in his dressing room on set ofJustice League. The picture supports rumors that the main Justice League cast will reunite in London, despite scheduling conflicts for many of the actors.