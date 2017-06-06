TweetEmailReshoots for Justice League are underway in London, and they are expected to be significant. The major “re-shoots” story originally broke on Splash Report. The site was bashed by fanboys in denial, who questioned the authenticity of the story. Fast forward a few weeks later and it turns out that the story was one hundred percent accurate. Now, Batman on Film reports that the reshoots are more than just the standard and the extra scenes are so in depth that the filming could extend all the way into August. It’s not uncommon for large budget reshoots to take time, but they’ll be cutting it close to the film’s November release date. As was reported, due to a family tragedy, Zack Snyder pulled back from his directing position and Joss Whedon was hired to write and direct brand new scenes for the ensemble film. Whedon is loved by fans for his previous superhero ensemble pieces like The Avengers and is in talks to direct a Batgirl film for the Extended DC Universe. Also – Henry Cavill posted a picture on Instagram while wearing his Superman costume in his dressing room on set ofJustice League. The picture supports rumors that the main Justice League cast will reunite in London, despite scheduling conflicts for many of the actors. Hi Everyone! I’ve been doing some Super Ruminations because this month is the 79th anniversary of Superman in Action Comics and thought it fitting to pass on this little fact. Who knew eh?? In January 1933, Jerry Siegel wrote a short story titled “The Reign of the Superman”, which was illustrated by his friend Joe Shuster and self-published in a science fiction magazine. It told the story of a bald villain with telepathic powers. Trying to create a character they could sell to newspaper syndicates,Siegel re-conceived the “superman” character as a powerful hero, sent to our world from a more advanced society. He and Shuster developed the idea into a comic strip, which they pitched unsuccessfully. National Publications was looking for a hit to accompany their success with Detective Comics, and did not have time to solicit new material. Because of the tight deadline, editor Vin Sullivan was forced to make it out of inventory and stockpile pages. Sullivan asked former coworker Sheldon Mayer if he could help. Mayer found the rejected Superman comic strips, and Sullivan told Siegel and Shuster that if they could paste them into 13 comic book pages, he would buy them. #SuperRuminations #Superman #ActionComics A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT