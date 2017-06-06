307 SHARES Share Tweet

In May, Josh Gad started a Twitter frenzy by tweeting a photo of one of Batman’s villains, The Penguin. Speculation swirled about the possibility of the actor playing the Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot in an upcoming DC film, but Gad reassured fans that he was just having fun.

Now, Gad has posted another picture with Geoff Johns and Jon Berg at the DC offices. In the photo, Gad is seen holding the Batman Adventures Vol.1, which just happens to have The Penguin on the cover. The issue features the character and the Joker teaming up to rob Gotham’s rich citizens all while claiming to be reformed from their wicked ways.

Nothing to see here… pic.twitter.com/3wIc1Fj4Wr — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 2, 2017

The Meeting doesn’t guarantee the actor’s attachment to play the umbrella-wielding villain, but it does lend some strength to any rumors that are going around. More than one of the films in development at Warner Brothers’ DC could have a home for The Penguin, whether it is The Batman standalone film, Nightwing, or even Gotham City Sirens.

Most recently, Gad has been seen as Lefou in Beauty and the Beast and he will star next to Johnny Depp and Daisy Ridley in the upcoming Murder on the Orient Express. While the idea of Gad playing the Penguin is fitting, Gad has been known to try and start internet rumors. While shooting Murder on the Orient Express, he posted several videos interrogating Daisy Ridley on the secrets of the upcoming Star Wars: the Last Jedi. Audiences will just have to wait and see if Gad will don the “Penguin Suit” or if this is just another of his admittedly hilarious rouses.

Source: superherohype