Wonder Woman had a huge opening weekend! The Patty Jenkins directed movie made $100.5 million in its domestic box office debut, setting a record for the biggest opening of all time for a female director.

Internationally, Wonder Woman also opened up big, bringing in another $122.5 million for a combined total of $223 million worldwide.

“Patty’s vision mesmerized the audience. She is a real talent,” said Warner Bros. domestic distribution president Jeff Goldstein. “Clearly, this is a movie that is resonating with moviegoers around the globe.”

Wonder Woman becomes the 16th superhero film to cross $100 million in its domestic box-office launch, a list that is topped by the likes of Marvel’s The Avengers ($207 million), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191.3 million), Captain America: Civil War ($179.1 million), Iron Man 3 ($174 million) and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166 million). Wonder Woman beat out the openings of the first two Thor and Captain America movies, as well as the first Iron Man.

The previous record-holder for top opening for a female helmer was Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Fifty Shades of Grey, not adjusting for inflation. That film debuted to $93 million over the four-day Valentine’s Day/Presidents Day weekend in 2015, including a three-day haul of $85 million.

Wonder Woman is a much-needed critical win for Warners and DC Entertainment.

Movie synopsus:

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, Princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins and is written by Allan Heinberg, Geoff Johns, and Zack Snyder. The film stars Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Robin Wright (General Antiope), Connie Nielsen (Queen Hippolyta), David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis (Etta Candy), Danny Huston, Ewen Bremmer, Doutzen Kroes, Samantha Jo (Euboea), Florence Kasumba (Senator Acantha), Said Taghmaoui, Eleanor Matsuura (Epione), Emily Carey (Young Diana), and Lisa Loven Kongsli (Menalippe).

Wonder Woman is playing in theaters now

Source: Hollywoodreporter