Concept artist Josh Murray provided insight into the Injustice 2 games looks with peaks at costume artwork done in 2014 for Jason Todd’s Red Hood, Power Girl and Professor Zoom.

Red Hood in the WB and NetherRealms Studio game looks pretty much the same as in the comics, with the exception of a red Batman logo on his chest.

Power Girl and Zoom are currently not featured in the game. Since the concept art exists though, it is possible they could show up in the future, potentially in a Fighter Pack. Power Girl looks almost exactly the same as her comic book counterpart. Professor Zoom, however, got a completely updated look.

What do you think of the looks? I personally think the concept art for Zoom looks a bit like a mix of the character’s Zoom and Reverse Flash on the WB TV series. And is it just me or do Power Girl’s feet look even bigger than her mighty boobs?

Speaking of mighty female heroes, if you do play Injustice 2, today is the last day you can get a special Wonder Woman gear for the DC fighting game, Injustice 2. Console players are able to acquire Diana’s gear from the film through a special Multiverse event titled “To End All Wars”, while mobile players can unlock the gear along with special cards. ­­­­­­

