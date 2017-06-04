483 SHARES Share Tweet

Disclaimer: It may not be called “Electric Boogaloo”

When are two things better than one? While it’s certainly always true of a Twix Bar it’s also apparently the same for the Amazonian Warrior Princess whom we the countless throngs, flocked together en masse to watch dominate movie theaters this weekend in her very first stand-alone. That’s right! Wonder Woman will return for round 2!

Though official word regarding a sequel is yet to be made, overwhelmingly glowing critic reviews and sold-out showings across the nation are all positive indications that Warner Bros. will green light more cinematic adventure tales about the mighty daughter of Themyscira.

Studios enjoy a package deal so it’s no wonder that the dynamic duo of Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have been locked in for a sequel. All though The WB/DCEU buffet table looks to be packed pretty tight with solo films in play for Aquaman, The Flash, Nightwing, and Batgirl, there’s always room for one more! It’s common practice for studios to be two steps ahead by solidifying the return of a star and director when the stakes are high and the potential for a successful franchise is astronomical.

Jenkins has expressed a strong desire about lensing additional Wonder Woman features, but unfortunately, sometimes we don’t always get what we want. This is especially true whenever creative differences tear a huge gaping hole in the fabric of what should be a cohesive movie making process. Take for instance the case of Deadpool director Tim Miller. Contracts with Fox obligated him to make 2 pictures for the studio, one of which assumed to be Deadpool 2. Things eventually went a bit south regarding how to helm the second story about the merk with the mouth and now, not only is Miller no longer the captain of that ship, he still owes the studio one more movie.

It is possible for a thing like this to happen with Wonder Woman’s creatives because let’s face it: people are people. For now things are looking good so not only should we be optimistic for Jenkins return to the director’s chair, but that hopefully the sequel will include one hugely significant item in Princess Diana’s arsenal. The invisible jet!

