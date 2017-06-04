311 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s Morphin Time! Saban’s Power Rangers to Arrive on Digital HD, DVD and On Demand in June 2017

Five Ordinary Teens Morph Into Extraordinary Super Heroes to Save thePlanet in the Action-Packed Blockbuster Arriving on Digital HD June 13 and 4K Ultra HDTM Combo Pack, Blu-rayTM Combo Pack, and DVD on June 27 from Lionsgate

4K Ultra HD™ to include both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

The action-packed, coming of age feature film Saban’s “Power Rangers” will morph onto Digital HD June 13 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital HD), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital HD), DVD and On Demand June 27 from Lionsgate.

As part of the 24-year-old global phenomenon and based on the five Rangers from the original TV series, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” the reimagined movie features a modern generation of Rangers including Dacre Montgomery (TV’s “Stranger Things”) as Jason the Red Ranger, Naomi Scott (The 33) as Kimberly the Pink Ranger, RJ Cyler (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) as Billy the Blue Ranger, Ludi Lin (Monster Hunt) as Zack the Black Ranger, and Becky G. (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising) as Trini the Yellow Ranger, as they attempt to stop the evil and unpredictable Rita Repulsa (played by Elizabeth Banks, The Hunger Games Franchise) from destroying their city…and ultimately the world.

Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) as Zordon, and Bill Hader (Finding Dory) as Alpha 5 train the Rangers to morph and master their powers as a united team.The epic adventure, Saban’s “Power Rangers” follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat.

Chosen by destiny, the unlikely group of teenage heroes are the only ones who can save the planet but first, they have to band together in order to harness their super powers and become PowerRangers.The Saban’s “Power Rangers” 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital HD releases feature never-before-heard audio commentary with director Dean Israelite and writer John Gatins, as well as a nine-part documentary featuring commentary from the actors and filmmakers including Power Rangers Creator, Haim Saban which looks behind the scenes of the film at the casting, training, special effects, and creation of Saban’s “Power Rangers,” with deleted/alternate/extended scenes and outtakes.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray will also feature Dolby Vision™ high-dynamic range (HDR), making it the first title from Lionsgate to feature both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos®.

Dolby Vision transforms the TV experience in the home by delivering greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors.

Together with the captivating sound of Dolby Atmos, consumers will experience both cutting-edge imaging and state-of-the-art sound technology for a fully immersive entertainment experience.The Saban’s “Power Rangers” DVD will include exclusive audio commentary with director Dean Israelite and writer John Gatins, and deleted/alternate/extended scenes and outtakes.

Saban’s “Power Rangers” will be available on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.95, respectively.Story by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Michele Mulroney & Kieran Mulroney. Screenplay by John Gatins.Directed by Dean Israelite.

