THE TICKET Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Due to an inoperable tumor pressing against his optic nerves, James (Dan Stevens), has been blind since he was a teenager. But when that tumor miraculously shrinks overnight, instantly giving James back his sense of sight, the life he shares with his wife, Sam (Malin Akerman), and their son, Jonah, is turned upside down. And not necessarily for the better.

Directed By: Ido Fluk

Written By: Ido Fluk & Sharon Mashihi

Starring: Dan Stevens (James), Malin Akerman (Sam), Kerry Bishé ( Jessica), Oliver Platt (Bob), Ekaterina Samsonov (Carla), Peter Mark Kendall (Arnold Dixon), Skylar Gaertner (Jonah), Liza J. Bennett (Grace), and more.

Genre: Drama

Rating: Not Rated

Runtime: Approx. 97 Minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Video

1080p High Definition Widescreen (2.35:1)

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Special Features

Audio Commentary By Writer/Director Ido Fluk And Writer Sharon Mashihi

Original Theatrical Trailer

My Thoughts

I give The Ticket Blu-ray a B.

Imagine if you were blind since you were a Teenager. You go to bed like you have for years and suddenly wake up and you can see. That is exactly what happened to James (played by Dan Stevens). His life literally is turned upside down.

I got a sense while watching this blu-ray, that Jame settled for life due to his blindness including the marriage to his wife, Sam (played by Malin Akerman). It was like he had no choice in anything, so he took what was given to him or in front of him. Once he gained his sight back, the possibilities started to open up. He excelled at work and strived for excellence. He strayed from his marriage as well. Finding excitement in other ventures. It was as if he was doing things for the first time. He basically had no idea what his son, wife, or even himself looked like until he gain his sight back. I don’t blame him (James) for the things he did. I would have done the same things. Its a film worth checking out.

Catch The Ticket, out on Blu-ray June 6, 2017!