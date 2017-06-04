561 SHARES Share Tweet

A new promo for Spider-Man: Homecoming was released recently. In the promo, we got the most recent shots from the new trailer where Spidey uses all of his strength to make sure the ferry doesn’t fully get destroyed. After those shots, a previously shown scene provides us with more detail about the events of the ferry.

Check out the trailer below!

The scene where Tony Stark comes out of the Iron Man suit has been provided new audio which hints at a possible altercation/fight between him and Peter. In the scene, Peter shouts at him that this happened because he didn’t listen to him, as a reference to what happens in the ferry scene. It’s possible that Peter knew that the Vulture couldn’t wait to be handled by bigger heroes and it’s most likely he tried to warn Tony about that.

Although it will probably be of little of an impact to the main story in the movie, it’s only fair to point out this new dialogue because of the person that Peter is shouting this too.

Film synopsis:

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine — distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017.