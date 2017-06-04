310 SHARES Share Tweet

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

The story and characters you know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast, a cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told.

Directed By: Bill Condon

Written By: Stephen Chbosky, Evan Spiliotopoulos, Linda Woolverton, Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, & Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve

Starring: Emma Watson (Belle), Dan Stevens (Beast), Luke Evans (Gaston), Josh Gad (LeFou), Kevin Kline (Maurice), Hattie Morahan (Agathe/Enchantress), Haydn Gwynne (Clothilde), Gerard Horan (Jean the Potter), Ray Fearon (Père Robert), Ewan McGregor (Lumière), Ian McKellen (Cogsworth), Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts), Nathan Mack (Chip), Audra McDonald (Madame Garderobe) and More.

Genre: Fantasy, Musical, & Family

Rating: PG

Runtime: Approx. 129 Minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1

French (Canada): Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, & French

Special Features

Enchanted Table Read- You’re invited to join the cast for the movie’s elaborately staged table read, complete with singing and dancing to live music, set pieces, and more!

A Beauty Of A Tale- Explore the process of transforming a beloved animated film into a new live-action classic!

The Women Behind Beauty And The Beast- Emma Watson introduces several of the many talented women in all aspects of production who helped bring this enchanted tale to life.

From Song To Screen: Making The Musical Sequences- Discover what goes into creating some of Beauty and the Beast’s best-known moments.

Making A Moment With Celine Dion

“Beauty And The Beast” Music Video & Making The Music Video

Extended Song: “Days In The Sun”- Learn more about Beast’s childhood in an alternate version of this beautiful song.

Deleted Scenes

Song Selection

and More!

My Thoughts

I give the Beauty and the Beast blu-ray an A.

The live-action version of this animated classic did such a wonderful job. I hate musicals. I mean, HATE musicals but this film had me in awe from beginning to end. I was amazed by familiar actors with incredible singing voices. I was impressed. The actors actually sang the songs! Not someone else dubbing them or a recording. They (actors) definitely blew my mind away. What an amazing and talented cast!

When I first saw the Beast in the trailer, I didn’t like the look of him. He looked more like a Centaur rather then a Beast. And of course, I prefer actual models or Animatronics over CGI anytime. But once I saw the film, The Beast was incredible. Not to mention, Dan Stevens did an exceptional job at portraying him. Emma Watson fit Belle to a T. I even liked the fact that the town that Belle lives in, was built and not computer-generated. This blu-ray is jammed pack with special features that you’ll enjoy as much as the movie.

Catch Beauty and the Beast out on Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital HD June 6th!