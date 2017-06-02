275 SHARES Share Tweet

If you haven’t gotten your movie tickets yet, what are you waiting for? Wonder Woman is a great film! And it’s not just for Woman because it has a female lead and director. And it’s not just for Men, because it’s a superhero film. It’s a movie for EVERYONE, and that’s rare. Luckily for me, I was able to attend the Wonder Woman press junket and speak to the stars and filmmakers. And before they even began the project, they were all in love with Wonder Woman, and what she represents. So they were committed to making a film that was a reflection of that love and respect, and fortunately for us, that’s exactly what they’ve done.

At the press conference; Gal Gadot, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, and Chris Pine spoke about hard they had to train to make their rigorous fight scenes appear effortless. There was an Amazon boot camp that took place about a month before shooting began. Gadot, Wright, and Nielsen, who play Diana, Antiope, and Queen Hippolyta, learned archery, sword fighting, and general badass-ery. But Chris Pine categorized his character, Steve Trevor, as a brawler and not a skilled fighter. So, though he did throw some punches, he was able to skip boot camp and happily let the women do all the heavy lifting.

Director Patty Jenkins, who was also at the press event, reiterated that she did not make a Woman’s film. She made a film about a great hero, who happens to be a Woman. And Jenkins hopes that in the future; gender, race, body type, or sexual orientation won’t be what’s focused on. A hero can be anyone. And to top it all off, Warner Brothers brought along some costumes and props from the movie. That gave us a look at the creativity, and attention to detail, that makes this wonderful film a visual delight as well.

Get up and out and make it a Wonder Woman Weekend, you won’t regret it.

Check out some images from the press conference below!