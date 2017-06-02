302 SHARES Share Tweet

This year, Netflix gave us Iron Fist. They are releasing The Defenders in August and they are working on the eagerly awaited Punisher series. Frank Castle fans have been excited for the series ever since he showed up on season two of Daredevil, but up until now, we didn’t know when The Punisher would be unleashing war on the underworld. Well, until now!

While Netflix has not released any information on when The Punisher will debut, One of the series directors, Dearbhla Walsh, may let that information slip! In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Walsh was asked about her transition from working on projects in the U.K. to working on projects here in the states. Her answer gives away when The Punisher will drop!

“[I’ve directed] one other time that hasn’t been aired yet, which was an episode for the new Marvel series The Punisher, which I did just before Christmas, but it’s not airing until November. I directed that in New York and edited in L.A., but this was my first directing experience in lovely Canada.”

So it looks like Frank Castle will arrive on Netflix sometime in November. As of yet, we have heard nothing from Netflix or Marvel about the upcoming series. Recently, a cast member accidentally shared a promo poster for the series. Jason R. Moore, who plays Curtis Hoyle in The Punisher tweeted the image, but the poster did not have a release date.

So, it looks like Punisher fans, like me, will have something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving! Frank Castle has been invited to dinner!

Source: The Hollywood Reporter