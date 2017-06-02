300 SHARES Share Tweet

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Bonus Clips

In celebration of the release of Beauty and the Beast on Blu-ray this Tuesday, June 6th. We have 2 new bonus clips to share with you. If you are a fan of the film, You DO NOT want to miss this!

Check out the bonus clips below:

Table Read Bonus Clip

Be Our Guest Table Read Bonus Clip

Synopsis

The story and characters you know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast, a cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told.

Directed By: Bill Condon

Written By: Stephen Chbosky, Evan Spiliotopoulos, Linda Woolverton, Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, & Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve

Starring: Emma Watson (Belle), Dan Stevens (Beast), Luke Evans (Gaston), Josh Gad (LeFou), Kevin Kline (Maurice), Hattie Morahan (Agathe/Enchantress), Haydn Gwynne (Clothilde), Gerard Horan (Jean the Potter), Ray Fearon (Père Robert), Ewan McGregor (Lumière), Ian McKellen (Cogsworth), Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts), Nathan Mack (Chip), Audra McDonald (Madame Garderobe) and More.