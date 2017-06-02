405 SHARES Share Tweet

BAMBI: The Walt Disney Signature Collection Bonus Clips

To celebrate the release of Bambi: The Walt Disney Signature Collection on Blu-ray this Tuesday June 6th, We have some great bonus clips to share with you.

The bonus clips below show the early character designs that went into making Bambi and the art by Tyrus Wong that inspired the backgrounds that gave Bambi its unique style.

Check out these incredible bonus clips below:

Bambi Effect Bonus Clip

Grasshopper Deleted Scene Bonus Clip

Synopsis

A timeless classic that has been loved for generations, Bambi now joins the Walt Disney Signature Collection in this celebrated anniversary edition.

In this life-changing adventure, Bambi sets off with his best friends Thumper and Flower to explore the wonders and challenges of the woods- and fulfill his destiny as prince of the forest. Full of humor and hearts, and featuring awe-inspiring animations, Bambi remains a family favorite- now on Digital HD with new behind-the-scenes special features.

Directed By: James Algar, Samuel Armstrong, David Hand, Graham Heid, Bill Roberts, Paul Satterfield, & Norman Wright

Written By: Felix Salte, Perce Pearce, Larry Morey, Vernon Stallings, Mel Shaw, Carl Fallberg, Chuck Couch, & Ralph Wright

Starring: Hardie Albright (Adolescent Bambi), Stan Alexander (Young Flower), Bobette Audrey, Peter Behn (Young Thumper), Thelma Boardman (Girl Bunny, Quail Mother, & Female Pheasant), Janet Chapman, Jeanne Christy, Dolyn Bramston Cook, Marion Darlington (Birds), Tim Davis (Adult Thumper/Adolescent Flower), and More.