Director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman — earning rapturous reviews — is expected to chase away the doldrums at the early summer box office with a North American debut of $95 million or more, according to prerelease tracking.

The female-centric tentpole likewise debuts in most major markets overseas, including China. Bullish box-office observers believe Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot as the marquee superhero and Amazonian Princess Diana, will lasso well north of $100 million internationally. The movie opened to $6.3 million in a handful of Asian markets on Tuesday and Wednesday — excluding China — scoring among the best starts ever for a Warner Bros. release, according to the studio.

In North America, Warner Bros. is being more conservative and suggesting a $65 million-$70 million debuts, considering tracking has been unreliable as of late.

But if tracking is right, Wonder Woman could land the biggest domestic opening ever for a female director, primarily because very few women have been given the chance to direct a Hollywood tentpole. It would also be a morale boost for Hollywood following the worst Memorial Day weekend in 18 years, thanks to a number of underperforming summer event pics.

“Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, Princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.”

Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins and is written by Allan Heinberg, Geoff Johns, and Zack Snyder. The film stars Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Robin Wright (General Antiope), Connie Nielsen (Queen Hippolyta), David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis (Etta Candy), Danny Huston, Ewen Bremmer, Doutzen Kroes, Samantha Jo (Euboea), Florence Kasumba (Senator Acantha), Said Taghmaoui, Eleanor Matsuura (Epione), Emily Carey (Young Diana), and Lisa Loven Kongsli (Menalippe).

Wonder Woman opens in select theaters tonight, and everywhere tomorrow, June 2nd.

