301 SHARES Share Tweet

What do you get when you take a sprinkle of the Upside Down and mix it into the uncanny X-Men slurry? One solid, gold blend of heck-yes, that’s what!

I’m referring to the latest addition to the cast in the next chapter of Fox’s Marvel-ous family of aberrations, New Mutants. Charlie Heaton who currently portrays the loveable loner weirdo, Jonathan Breyers on the Netflix smash hit, Stranger Things, is currently in negotiations to kick things up a notch on the cinematic freak-o-meter by playing Sam Guthrie, aka Cannonball. Cannonball’s look-what-I-can-do move? Oh he can propel himself through the air whilst being invulnerable! Ice Cube said it best when he said it was a good day, and this is especially true for Charlie Heaton! New Mutants will be the first feature he has starred in since his breakout performance in Stranger Things. He was previously seen in Shut In with Naomi Watts and the Sundance indie drama, As You Are, both of which made prior to the streaming series.

The young Hollywood A-game is strong with this one as Heaton joins Split’s Anya Taylor-Joy as the Mutant, Magik who’s gifts include teleportation, and GOT’s Maisie Williams who will portray Rahne Sinclair, whom X-fans have also come to love as Wolfsbane. In another interesting casting move, Rosario Dawson has been tapped to play a mentor character who is an M.D., of all things, aaaand a fellow mutant with the ability to create a protective bio forcefield around herself.

Fox and Marvel have made beautiful music together before by coloring outside of the lines, just enough to keep things interesting. Deadpool and Logan prove that the mad scientist approach can yield great results, and their upcoming venture with New Mutants will see things take a sharp turn by crossing over into the horror-thriller genre. Directed by Josh Boone (The Fault In Or Stars), this film features a diverse crew of teenagers exploring the trials and tribulations of being “different” by way of harnessing incredible super powers. The aforementioned mutants are joined by the alien known as Warlock, Native American psionic psychic, Danielle Moonstar, and the Brazilian mutant, Sunspot with the ability to absorb and manipulate solar power. And as if adjusting to their next level humanity wasn’t challenging enough the group is also being held against their will within a secret facility. Here I thought it was tough being a nerd in my teens because I still played with action figures!

New Mutants is slated to go into production this July in Boston and scheduled for release in April 2018.

Source: Hollywoodreporter