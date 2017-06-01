550 SHARES Share Tweet

Based on the worldwide sensation and bestselling book series, and boasting an A-list cast of comedy superstars headed by Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, DreamWorks Animation brings audiences the long-awaited global movie event, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. This raucously subversive comedy for the entire family tells the story of two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold, who hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.

In one of the film’s most memorable scenes, George hypnotizes Mr. Krupp with a 3D Hypno Ring he received out of a cereal box; the boys see that Mr. Krupp bears a resemblance to Captain Underpants without his toupee and command him to be Captain Underpants.

We spent the day with renowned Los Angeles area-based hypnotherapist Sasha Carrion and asked her to explain 3 of the most common myths associated with hypnosis. See her answers below, and judge for yourself before you catch CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS: THE FIRST EPIC MOVIE in theaters this June 2nd!

1. MYTH: You are asleep.

REALITY: You are in a very relaxed, transitory state in which you hear everything around you and the majority of people remember everything.

2. MYTH: Someone is controlling your mind.

REALITY: All hypnosis is a form of auto-hypnosis; you are always in control.

3. MYTH: Hypnosis is unsafe.

REALITY: Hypnosis is completely safe. It does not involve magic or witchcraft and is totally natural.