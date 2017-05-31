650 SHARES Share Tweet

Do you love playing Call of Duty but hate the futuristic style? Well fear no more as Sledgehammer Games has taken the series back to its roots as you can see from the latest trailer below.

If you would like to play the closed beta you can do so by pre-ordering this game by going to the following link Call of Duty and reserving your copy.

*Synopsis

The definitive World War II next generation experience spans three different game modes: Campaign, Multiplayer, and Co-Operative.

Featuring stunning visuals, the Campaign transports players to the European theater as they engage in an all-new Call of Duty story set in iconic World War II battles.

Multiplayer marks a return to original, boots-on-the ground Call of Duty gameplay.

Authentic weapons and traditional run-and-gun action immerse you in a vast array of World War II–themed locations.

The Co-Operative mode unleashes a new and original story in a standalone game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments.

