Remember back in 2014 when Marvel released the Spider-verse? Well, now it’s Eddie Brock’s time to shine as Marvel has announced the release of the Venomverse this September! The series will bring Brock’s Venom to the forefront of the Marvel Universe along with a plethora of alternate universe counterparts! The series will be written by former Venom writer Cullen Bunn and is the spiritual successor to 2014’s Spider-verse. But this series will take a much darker tone, as Bunn explains:

“There are definitely some horrific moments in this series, not just the gross-out or the jump scare. I think there’s some real emotional horror aspects to this story. The threat they’re dealing with has some pretty strong horror chops. For me, just because we’re dealing with the symbiotes in general, there’s a heavy science fiction element to this story. It’s heavily rooted in some sci-fi horror inspiration”

Besides all of the Symbiote-possed character that Venom fans love, the series will introduce a new alien race known as the “Poisons”. They are described as “Nature’s answer to the symbiotes”.

Venomverse #1 will be released September 6th, 2017. In the meantime, check out some early released concept art including “Venom Gwenpool” (Vempool?), Logan Venom and Poison Hulk! Also, check out artist Clayton Crain’s series of Venomverse covers that interlock together to make the awesome pic below!

