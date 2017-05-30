369 SHARES Share Tweet

It was never a question that The Man of Steel would not return in the upcoming Zack Snyder/Joss Whedon directed Justice League movie. Yet the marketing (trailers, images, posters) excluded him. Superman not being included did not cast a doubt on Superman’s return among the fans and it looks as if the studio has given up on trying to surprise us.

The Golden Link Europe website has released a large set of promo items (popcorn bags, cups, & statues) for Justice League that include Henry Cavil as Superman. Also in the batch, you will see Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher in action.

With Wonder Woman hitting theaters this weekend and the film getting great reviews (READ OUR REVIEW HERE) it looks like the DCEU is now gaining momentum.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.