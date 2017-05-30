PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES Press Junket Recap!

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tale press junket recap by Jesus Figueroa!

With the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean movie almost capsizing, Dead Men Tell No Tales pushed through adversity with a strong storyline, charismatic characters, and fantastic action scenes!

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales comes through bringing in new characters and establishing them in the Pirates universe. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer had trouble bringing this new “Pirates” movie to the big screen but, with a new set of writing and directing teams, it’s finally now showing in theaters.

Highlights from the press junket:

According to Bruckheimer, everyone had a fantastic time making the movie and he thinks it shows on screen.

The directing team of Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg were thrilled yet nervous to take on such a huge franchise that included a fan base that’s so invested in the characters and mythology. Getting to meet with Bruckheimer and Johnny Depp made them more at ease with the project since everyone seemed to be willing to cooperate and bring the best story possible.

Rønning and Sandberg praised how collaborative both Bruckheimer and Depp were, yet joked about how Depp would go through the script before shooting with the directors and do something completely different when the cameras started rolling.

The story has new elements — Captain Salazar, played by Javier Bardem, and a young cast that included Henry, played by Brenton Thwaites and Carina, played by Kara Scodelario.

Scodelario talked about how she was surprised that Depp was so sweet and modest when she first met him, but when face to face with Jack Sparrow she had to contain her excitement. Thwaites found himself in awe and intimidated more by Jack Sparrow than Johnny Depp, but was fascinated by the collaborative nature of Depp.

The thrill of working with Depp was what helped bring Bardem on board since he started on the set of the fourth Pirates movie. Also, impressive was how skilled Johnny Depp was in turning on and off the charm that makes a Captian Jack Sparrow.

Returning and finding a new angle to Captain Barbosa is Geoffrey Rush. Rush couldn’t have been happier to explore Barbosa, bringing more to his background story, and continuing on with what he calls the Glam-Rock Pirate. Rush remembered all the adventures his character has gone through, especially coming back from the dead.

Bruckheimer talked about how there’s so much to explore in this world and each movie explores more of it.

Final thoughts:

The entire storyline of “Dead Men Tell no Tales” makes room for a sequel and will leave audiences captivated enough to look forward to exploring more from the Pirates universe.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales” is out in theaters May 26.

Check out some great props from the film below!