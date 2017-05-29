617 SHARES Share Tweet

Greetings and salutations Star Wars fans! We’re back for another of the latest and greatest Star Wars from around the galaxy. Here’s what we’ll be looking at this week. Happy anniversary Star Wars, you don’t look a day over 40. Seems like yesterday we were celebrating 30 years at Celebration Anaheim 2007. We’ll revisit The Last Jedi images from Vanity Fair that were released this week. Speaking of Vanity Fair, Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill tells us in his interview he didn’t quite agree with director Rian Johnson’s ideas for Luke in The Last Jedi. We’ll tell you more of what Mark had to say. The Star Wars Show! You must watch, enough said… Finally, we’ll take a look at comic book releases for the week. We have a lot to cover friends, let’s get started!

May 25th 2017 marked 40 glorious years that Star Wars was first released in theaters. Whether you had the unique opportunity to see the original version on the big screen or you first viewing was on VHS tape (gasp, what’s that!) Star Wars has a very special place in our hearts. We wanted to share the original trailer and some actual audience reaction from a theatre in 1977. It’s pure magic, enjoy!

If you were living under a rock for the last week and missed the big Vanity Fair The Last Jedi exclusive, here’s your chance to get caught up. We posted all the Vanity Fair exclusive photos as well as the four special magazine covers right Here.

Also in the VF exclusive David Kamp spoke with Mark Hamill about his role in The Last Jedi with Mark stating he wasn’t entirely sold on the idea of where Luke Skywalker’s character is headed. Hamill has previously stated he was a bit disappointed he didn’t have a bigger role and or lightsaber duel with the protagonist Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens. When Hamill received the script from Rian Johnson for The Last Jedi, Hamill told Vanity Fair’s David Kamp,

“I at one point had to say to Rian, ‘I pretty much fundamentally disagree with every choice you’ve made for this character. Now, having said that, I have gotten it off my chest, and my job now is to take what you’ve created and do my best to realize your vision.”

The Vanity Fair article went on to say “Hamill noted that he has the utmost respect for Johnson and The Force Awakens’s director, J.J. Abrams, and is pleased with how both films have turned out. He just wanted to be heard.”

Rest assured Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in the capable hands of director Rian Johnson.

The Star Wars Show is back for another week of exclusive news and goodies directly from the Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco California. Take a look below

This weeks comic book releases include Doctor Aphra issue #7, written by Kieron Gillen, pencilled by Andrea Broccardo with cover art by Marco Checchetto.

Marvel’s Synopsis: “THE SCREAMING CITADEL” — PART 3. The Queen’s parasites are spreading. Things don’t look good for Han.

That’s all we have for now, well return later in the week with more Star Wars news!