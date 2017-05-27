554 SHARES Share Tweet

Entertainment Weekly released a magazine devoted entirely to Wonder Woman today. The 96-page collector’s issue features brand new images and concept art, plus…

The making of the new film, with behind-the-scenes photos and interviews with stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen and director Patty Jenkins

Lynda Carter talks about her pioneering TV role and the meaning of Wonder Woman

The evolution of Wonder Woman’s look, from prim skirts to go-go boots to modern-day armor

The surprising story of Wonder Woman’s creator—the man who dreamed up her Golden Lasso of Truth also invented the lie detector test!

Plus: The most memorable WW plots of all time

The special Wonder Woman issue is available at Amazon, and Entertainment Weekly has released a sneak peek at some of the concept art online.

WELCOME TO FANTASY ISLAND

THRONE ROOM

BATTLE ON THE BEACH

THE DOCKS

THE TAVERN

AN EVENING AT THE VILLAGE

POISON’S LABORATORY

BOMB FACTORY

“Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.”

Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins and is written by Allan Heinberg, Geoff Johns, and Zack Snyder. The film stars Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Robin Wright (General Antiope), Connie Nielsen (Queen Hippolyta), David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis (Etta Candy), Danny Huston, Ewen Bremmer, Doutzen Kroes, Samantha Jo (Euboea), Florence Kasumba (Senator Acantha), Said Taghmaoui, Eleanor Matsuura (Epione), Emily Carey (Young Diana), and Lisa Loven Kongsli (Menalippe).

Wonder Woman hits theaters Friday, June 2nd.

