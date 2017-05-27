405 SHARES Share Tweet

BAMBI: The Walt Disney Signature Collection Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

A timeless classic that has been loved for generations, Bambi now joins the Walt Disney Signature Collection in this celebrated anniversary edition.

In this life-changing adventure, Bambi sets off with his best friends Thumper and Flower to explore the wonders and challenges of the woods- and fulfill his destiny as prince of the forest. Full of humor and hearts, and featuring awe-inspiring animations, Bambi remains a family favorite- now on Digital HD with new behind-the-scenes special features.

Directed By: James Algar, Samuel Armstrong, David Hand, Graham Heid, Bill Roberts, Paul Satterfield, & Norman Wright

Written By: Felix Salte, Perce Pearce, Larry Morey, Vernon Stallings, Mel Shaw, Carl Fallberg, Chuck Couch, & Ralph Wright

Starring: Hardie Albright (Adolescent Bambi), Stan Alexander (Young Flower), Bobette Audrey, Peter Behn (Young Thumper), Thelma Boardman (Girl Bunny, Quail Mother, & Female Pheasant), Janet Chapman, Jeanne Christy, Dolyn Bramston Cook, Marion Darlington (Birds), Tim Davis (Adult Thumper/Adolescent Flower), and More.

Genre: Animation, Drama, & Family

Rating: G

Runtime: 1 hour 10 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English 7.1 DTS-HDHR

Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p High Definition

Aspect ratio: 1.35:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.37:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, & French

Special Features

Studio Stores: Bambi Walt Disney’s Recordings

Deleted Scenes

The Bambi Effect See How Today’s Animated Films Were Inspired By The Artistry And Technology of Bambi

Inside Walt’s Story Meetings Extended Edition

Bambi Fawn Facts- Forest Animal Fun Facts

And More!

My Thoughts

I give Bambi: The Walt Disney Signature Collection Blu-ray an A.

I grew up watching this film as I’m sure many of you have. Its a classic and I don’t think there is one person who hasn’t seen it! It’s such a cute film and this was the first time I have seen it in years! It’s definitely a great film for kids and the entire family. I absolutely love older animation. Don’t get me wrong, I like computer-generated films (animation) but nothing compares to the older ones. It brought me back to being 5 years old sitting in front of the tv watching Saturday morning cartoons. With this film, the animation is a form of art. Like a painting in every scene. The colors were so bright and real with a vintage look. I also really loved the special features on this blu-ray. It was cool hearing Walt Disney talk about the film and the process that went into making it.

Don’t miss out! Catch Bambi: The Walt Disney Signature Collection out on Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital HD June 6th.