BAMBI: The Walt Disney Signature Collection Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

A timeless classic that has been loved for generations, Bambi now joins the Walt Disney Signature Collection in this celebrated anniversary edition.

In this life-changing adventure, Bambi sets off with his best friends Thumper and Flower to explore the wonders and challenges of the woods- and fulfill his destiny as prince of the forest.  Full of humor and hearts, and featuring awe-inspiring animations, Bambi remains a family favorite- now on Digital HD with new behind-the-scenes special features.

Directed By: James Algar, Samuel Armstrong, David Hand, Graham Heid, Bill Roberts, Paul Satterfield, & Norman Wright

Written By: Felix Salte, Perce Pearce, Larry Morey, Vernon Stallings, Mel Shaw, Carl Fallberg, Chuck Couch, & Ralph Wright

Starring: Hardie Albright (Adolescent Bambi), Stan Alexander (Young Flower), Bobette Audrey, Peter Behn (Young Thumper), Thelma Boardman (Girl Bunny, Quail Mother, & Female Pheasant), Janet Chapman, Jeanne Christy, Dolyn Bramston Cook, Marion Darlington (Birds), Tim Davis (Adult Thumper/Adolescent Flower), and More.

Genre: Animation, Drama, & Family

Rating: G

Runtime: 1 hour 10 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

  • English 7.1 DTS-HDHR
  • Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital

Video

  • Codec: MPEG-4 AVC
  • Resolution: 1080p High Definition
  • Aspect ratio: 1.35:1
  • Original aspect ratio: 1.37:1
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, & French

Special Features

  • Studio Stores: Bambi
    • Walt Disney’s Recordings
  • Deleted Scenes
  • The Bambi Effect
    • See How Today’s Animated Films Were Inspired By The Artistry And Technology of Bambi
  • Inside Walt’s Story Meetings
    • Extended Edition
  • Bambi Fawn Facts- Forest Animal Fun Facts
  • And More!

My Thoughts

I give Bambi: The Walt Disney Signature Collection Blu-ray an A.

I grew up watching this film as I’m sure many of you have.  Its a classic and I don’t think there is one person who hasn’t seen it!  It’s such a cute film and this was the first time I have seen it in years!  It’s definitely a great film for kids and the entire family. I absolutely love older animation.  Don’t get me wrong, I like computer-generated films (animation) but nothing compares to the older ones.  It brought me back to being 5 years old sitting in front of the tv watching Saturday morning cartoons.  With this film, the animation is a form of art.  Like a painting in every scene.  The colors were so bright and real with a vintage look. I also really loved the special features on this blu-ray.  It was cool hearing Walt Disney talk about the film and the process that went into making it.

Don’t miss out!  Catch Bambi: The Walt Disney Signature Collection out on Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital HD June 6th.