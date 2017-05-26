450 SHARES Share Tweet

Thinking outside the box has become a classic Marvel super power when it comes to introducing their heroes to big screen audiences. So it’s no surprise that Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel, may have an origin story that’s truly out of this world and/or dimension!

Kevin Feig, Stan Lee’s padawan-to-apprentice of his MCU has implied that a few changes will be made to the story behind one of the most powerful supers in their wheelhouse, and it may just have a little something to do with what goes on in the Quantum Realm.

Both Ant-Man and Dr. Strange have hands-on experience when it comes to brief inter-dimensional road trips, and we can expect them to take additional scenic routes during their forthcoming adventures. In a recent interview with Inverse, Marvel’s own resident Quantum Physics consultant, Dr. Spiro Michalakis, not only emphasized how incorporating the Quantum Realm will give impetus to the MCU, but also enhance the understanding of Danvers and her impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well.

Though Marvel continues to play plot details for Captain Marvel close to the chest, the Quantum Realm will definitely have its place embedded somewhere within the storyline.

Well, I don’t know about you but all this talk about physics has made me wish that I had a time traveling talking dog named Mr. Peabody. Oh, and a pizza.