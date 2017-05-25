306 SHARES Share Tweet

In American Exorcism (out on Digital HD now and on Blu-Ray and DVD on August 1), Damon Richter (Michael Filipowich) thought he left the world of possessions, exorcisms, and evil behind until an old friend arrives with frightening information about his estranged daughter knowing that only his otherworldly skills can save her.

We had a chance to interview Kate Tumanova, who plays Caroline in the film, and she talked about her experiences in the film.

Check out the interview below!

Movie synopsis:

After narrowly surviving a harrowing possession, Damon Richter was left with abnormal abilities that allow him to help those fellow souls similarly tormented. With the help of his best friend Padre, Damon has embraced these powers for good until a routine exorcism goes terribly wrong forcing his family to suffer greatly. Thinking he left the world of possessions, exorcisms, and evil behind him, he must now use these skills to save his estranged daughter.