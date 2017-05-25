517 SHARES Share Tweet

Step into the world of Valerian!

Spil Games is set to release the epic new mobile game Valerian: City of Alpha based on the anticipated film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and we have exclusive images to share with you.

The two images debuting here are an exclusive first look of a human character card and of the human habitat.



In the Command Center players of Valerian: City of Alpha will have access to their Objectives, Reputation, and Stats.

In the Objectives section, players will find their Primary Objectives and information on how well they’re coming along. Those include crucial missions that will send player’s Agents into the cosmos to meet new aliens, fetch Resources, and explore new worlds.

There’s also the Reputation section. In there, players can find out how things are going with all of the alien species that are residents of Alpha or how far along they are in reaching the reputation level to attract them to Alpha.

Finally, there will be the Stats section. It will bring players up to speed on how much progress they’ve made and include lots of interesting facts about how well things are going on Alpha.

Check out video from the Command Center

More details:

Los Angeles – May 11, 2017 – Spil Games unveils new details of Valerian: City of Alpha, the official mobile game of the upcoming EuropaCorp feature film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, directed by Luc Besson (The Fifth Element, Lucy) and starring Dane DeHaan (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad). The game will debut before STXfilms releases the sci-fi epic in theaters in the United States in 2D and 3D beginning July 21. The game will be available on iOS and Android.

Spil Games and EuropaCorp announced their agreement last year but details about the Valerian universe have been kept under wraps, as momentum builds toward release. Now for the first time Spil Games can give an inside look at the game and reveal its title.

With Valerian: City of Alpha, fans will become immersed in the Valerian universe as the game delves into the backstory of the ever-expanding metropolis of Alpha, which hosts thousands of different species from all corners of the universe. Players will create and grow their own space station in this strategic builder simulation game. It will keep players glued to their mobile devices with its riveting visual experience and highly polished and engaging art.

“We are very excited to be working with Spil Games to expand the Valerian universe,” said the film’s producer Virginie Besson-Silla of EuropaCorp. “They are bringing the stunning visual experience of the film from the big screen to mobile and engaging players in a unique and immersive game, while simultaneously offering an exclusive deep dive into the backstory of the world of Valerian.”

“We’re so excited how this game will take movie fans, sci-fi lovers and gamers beyond the film,” added Spil Games’ CEO Tung Nguyen-Khac. “The game’s story explores the Valerian universe 590 years before the film and delves into the backstories of the film’s characters and planets. The game’s mind blowing art, look and feel will keep everyone engaged in the Valerian universe.”

About The Film:

VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS is the visually spectacular new adventure film from Luc Besson, the legendary director of The Professional, The Fifth Element and Lucy, based on the ground-breaking comic book series which inspired a generation of artists, writers, and filmmakers.

In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha—an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

The film is produced by Virginie Besson-Silla.

Check out the new images here and film’s latest trailer here. Follow all the latest about the game here.

About Spil Games

Spil Games is a fast-growing and agile games publisher and producer, already reaching huge audiences across the web and mobile.

In the last two years, we have ramped up our mobile business, exceeding 200m installs. This growth is mainly organic and through cross-promotion. We confidently expect these figures to be the start of more great things to come.

Hollywood and iconic IPs are central to our games strategy. Luc Besson, a director renowned for picking out future stars, will launch his sci-fi movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in Summer 2017. Spil Games has been exclusively selected to create the mobile game for the movie.

We have a long-term partnership with Nolan Bushnell, the godfather of video games, to develop new mobile IPs.

Our Endless Lake was one of a handful of games Facebook selected for the launch of its Instant Games service. It was immediately — and remains — one of the most popular. Facebook gave it a Best Game award at the end of 2016.

These new ventures build on our existing games portfolio which we continually enhance to drive strong mobile growth and revenue.

