Movie Synopsis:

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy.

Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

The Mummy features:

Director: Alex Kurtzman

Tom Cruise as Nick Morton

Sofia Boutella as Princess Ahmanet/The Mummy

Annabelle Wallis as Jenny Halsey

Jake Johnson as Sgt. Vail

Courtney B. Vance as Colonel Gideon Forster

Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll/Mr. Hyde

Javier Botet as Set

Selva Rasalingam as King Menehptre

Dylan Smith as Lorenzo Montanari

Rez Kempton as Foreman

Chasty Ballesteros as Kira Lee

Marwan Kenzari as Agent of Prodigium

Alaa Saif as Sickle Slave

The Mummy awakens June 9

Source: Collider