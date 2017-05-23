web analytics
Register
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Search
Breaking
    You need to install Jetpack plugin and enable "Stats".
Home

Movie Synopsis:

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy.

Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

The Mummy features:
Director: Alex Kurtzman
Tom Cruise as Nick Morton
Sofia Boutella as Princess Ahmanet/The Mummy
Annabelle Wallis as Jenny Halsey
Jake Johnson as Sgt. Vail
Courtney B. Vance as Colonel Gideon Forster
Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll/Mr. Hyde
Javier Botet as Set
Selva Rasalingam as King Menehptre
Dylan Smith as Lorenzo Montanari
Rez Kempton as Foreman
Chasty Ballesteros as Kira Lee
Marwan Kenzari as Agent of Prodigium
Alaa Saif as Sickle Slave

The Mummy awakens June 9

Source: Collider